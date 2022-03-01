Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank currently has C$0.90 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.20.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galiano Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.78.

GAU opened at C$0.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$177.70 million and a PE ratio of 3.50. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.71 and a 52 week high of C$1.73.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

