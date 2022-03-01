Credit Suisse AG Acquires 6,537 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VVNT opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.63.
Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
