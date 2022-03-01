Credit Suisse AG Trims Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

In other news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $20.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $539.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Resources Connection (Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.