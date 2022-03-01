Raymond James Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$43.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.79.

TSE:CWB opened at C$37.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.54. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$31.68 and a 1-year high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total transaction of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

