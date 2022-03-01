Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Sells 5,009 Shares of Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $238,378.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mischa Reis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00.

Shares of NVST opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $49.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Envista by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envista by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

