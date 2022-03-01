Credit Suisse AG Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. Fluidigm Co. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Fluidigm Corp. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and marketing of biotechnology tools for life sciences research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

