Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,138,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after purchasing an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO stock opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $242.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.