Credit Suisse AG Acquires 209 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,832,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $213.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.29. The company has a market cap of $775.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $197.62 and a one year high of $260.00.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

