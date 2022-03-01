Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,926,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,661,000 after buying an additional 139,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $473.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 15.61%. Analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Capital City Bank Group Profile (Get Rating)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

