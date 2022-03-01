Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla Sells 30,000 Shares

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.18, for a total value of C$455,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,003 shares in the company, valued at C$940,988.53.

Mandeep Chawla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Mandeep Chawla sold 20,853 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.25, for a total value of C$318,064.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Mandeep Chawla sold 24,857 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.91, for a total value of C$395,484.81.

On Friday, February 4th, Mandeep Chawla sold 27,747 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.44, for a total value of C$428,413.68.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Mandeep Chawla sold 32,099 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.14, for a total value of C$518,077.86.

Shares of TSE CLS opened at C$15.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.94 and a 12-month high of C$17.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.14.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.263819 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

