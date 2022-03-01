Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 14,333 Shares

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39 and a beta of 0.14. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLP. Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.