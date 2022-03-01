Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock Position Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $25.74 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Privia Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,679 shares of company stock worth $2,690,115 in the last quarter.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

