Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 103.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

