Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

TV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of TV opened at $10.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth about $23,131,022,000. Alua Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 6,538,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,246 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,274,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $13,746,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,751,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.