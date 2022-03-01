StockNews.com Upgrades PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $45.17 on Monday. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.78%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after buying an additional 537,749 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 18.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,402,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,335,000 after purchasing an additional 530,157 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,689,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 355.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,190 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

