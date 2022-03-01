Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennedy-Wilson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of KW opened at $22.14 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

