The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,666 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,148,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Altimmune by 25.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 741,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altimmune by 900.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 697,988 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,731,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 56.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,429,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 515,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $294.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

