The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,455 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter worth about $182,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.15 million, a PE ratio of -52.72 and a beta of 0.44. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

FREE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

