Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTMD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.15. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $133.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

