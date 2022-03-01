Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 402,275 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 308.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.