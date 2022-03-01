36,539 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XYLD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 388.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 457,371 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 132,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $51.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.44.

