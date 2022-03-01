Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 449,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 4.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UVE stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $19.64.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UVE shares. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

