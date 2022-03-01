Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $5,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RCKY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 141.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,529,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 28.8% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 147.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

RCKY opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.