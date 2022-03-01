R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $790.24 million, a PE ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.44.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

