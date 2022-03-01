Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,397 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in Centrus Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 793,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after buying an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 1,019.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 107,177 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEU opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $88.88. The company has a market capitalization of $634.55 million, a PE ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 2.46.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,000. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

