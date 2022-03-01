Contrasting Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sight Sciences and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00 Teleflex 0 3 7 0 2.70

Sight Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 132.62%. Teleflex has a consensus target price of $402.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.59%. Given Sight Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Teleflex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sight Sciences and Teleflex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teleflex $2.54 billion 6.21 $335.32 million $9.15 36.76

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Sight Sciences and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A Teleflex 15.71% 17.78% 8.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of Teleflex shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teleflex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teleflex beats Sight Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.