Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $263.11 million, a PE ratio of -70.99 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.82.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. On average, analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -272.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 341,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,487,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

