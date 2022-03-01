Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.50.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $66.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.66. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 182.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 35.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,917,000 after acquiring an additional 269,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.