Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

GNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.86.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $19.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $808.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.93. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.90%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

In related news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $37,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $31,811.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,012 shares of company stock valued at $631,142. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.