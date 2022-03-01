Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.39 Million Stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,782 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,542 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.5% in the third quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 407,601 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 16.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 308,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 42,580 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 103.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 77,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 20.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,911 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 24,555 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.59 million, a P/E ratio of 212.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

