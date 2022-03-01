James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in James River Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in James River Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $51.02. The company has a market cap of $991.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on JRVR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

