Raymond James Trims frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Target Price to $40.00

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, frontdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. frontdoor has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.69.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2,542.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in frontdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in frontdoor by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in frontdoor by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in frontdoor by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in frontdoor by 8.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

