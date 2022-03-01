Brokerages Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.44. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

NYSE RC opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ready Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 399,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.