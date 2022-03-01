Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 117,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

GSBC opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $819.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Brown sold 4,750 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $286,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,363 shares of company stock worth $383,326. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.