Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPRO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.45.

LPRO opened at $20.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 97.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

