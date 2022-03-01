Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,621 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. State Street Corp raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after buying an additional 183,209 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $4,359,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 113,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

