Passage Bio (PASG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Passage Bio to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PASG opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

PASG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 369,100 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $2,000,522.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PASG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Passage Bio by 2,584.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Passage Bio by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.