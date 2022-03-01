FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,776 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 86,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 44,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FutureFuel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of FF opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $322.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is currently 85.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

FutureFuel Profile (Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.