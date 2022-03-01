TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Senior Officer Sells C$231,957.29 in Stock

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

TSE:T opened at C$32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of C$24.93 and a 12 month high of C$32.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.46.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

