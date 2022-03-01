TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Senior Officer Sells C$231,957.29 in Stock

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$231,957.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.
TSE:T opened at C$32.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of C$24.93 and a 12 month high of C$32.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.18%.
About TELUS (Get Rating)
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
