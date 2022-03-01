Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $91.97 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.61.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

