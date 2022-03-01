Analysts Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $5.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2024 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

LOW stock opened at $221.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.59. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 254,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.