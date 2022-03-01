Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACRS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $14.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.61. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 127,409.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 448,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 90.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 341,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 319.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 347,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

