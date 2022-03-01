Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIR. Barclays set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($156.18) price target on Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($159.55) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($143.82) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €141.69 ($159.20).

EPA AIR opened at €114.90 ($129.10) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €114.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €112.79. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a one year high of €99.97 ($112.33).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

