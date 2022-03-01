Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, January 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Sixt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €161.45 ($181.40).
Shares of SIX2 opened at €133.80 ($150.34) on Monday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €93.35 ($104.89) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($191.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €152.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €141.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08.
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
