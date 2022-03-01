Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust (LON:DSM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust (LON:DSM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
DSM stock opened at GBX 72.02 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.26. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 89 ($1.19).
About Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Inv. Trust
