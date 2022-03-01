Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

ROR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.43) price target on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.69) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.50) to GBX 420 ($5.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.30) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.69) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 405.30 ($5.44).

LON ROR opened at GBX 320 ($4.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.73. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 290.80 ($3.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.40 ($5.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 338.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.77.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

