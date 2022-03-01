Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,126 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Thayer Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

TVAC opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thayer Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.