Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) vs. Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Head-To-Head Review

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Third Coast Bancshares and Quaint Oak Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Quaint Oak Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Third Coast Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.92%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.95 $11.42 million N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp $36.98 million 1.20 $6.40 million $3.05 7.21

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Quaint Oak Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Quaint Oak Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and Quaint Oak Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Quaint Oak Bancorp 17.31% 19.18% 1.18%

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

