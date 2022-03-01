Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 32,772 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,071 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,772 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMNB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 52,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,297 shares of company stock worth $271,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.30. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

