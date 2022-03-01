Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,542 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of TS opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.17. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.

About Tenaris (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.